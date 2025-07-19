1 dead, 1 hurt in north Austin homicide

article

The Brief Austin police are investigating after one person was killed and another injured in north Austin Saturday. Police responded to a shots-fired call just after 2 a.m. on East Braker Lane. A man was pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was taken to an area hospital. Her injuries are unknown.



Austin police said a homicide investigation is underway after one person was killed and another injured early Saturday morning in north Austin.

What we know:

Officers responded to a shots-fired call in the 800 block of East Braker Lane just after 2 a.m., APD spokesperson Jeremy Fisher said.

Arriving officers found two victims, a man and a woman. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fisher said multiple people were detained in connection with the incident.

What we don't know:

The victim's identity has not been released.

The woman was taken to an area hospital. Police did not provide an update on her injuries.

Fisher said investigators were working to determine the roles of those that were detained.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Austin police homicide tip line at 512-974-8477 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477.