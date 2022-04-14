1 dead, 3 injured following 2-vehicle crash on SH 130 in Manor

One person is dead, and three others were injured after a two-vehicle crash on SH 130, near FM 973 in Manor on Thursday.

Austin-Travis County EMS said when officials arrived at the scene, the cars involved were on fire.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene and three others were transported to local hospitals. ATCEMS said one adult had serious injuries, another had potentially serious injuries.

The crash happened on FM 973 northbound between Hog Eye Road and SH-130 toll. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates

