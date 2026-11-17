The Brief Person "experiencing a mental health crisis" led to a 15-minute Secure at Kiker Elementary on Tuesday Austin police found weapons in their car off campus It is currently believed the person came to campus looking for help



An individual experiencing a mental health crisis prompted a security response at Kiker Elementary Tuesday, according to a letter from the school principal.

What we know:

Kiker Elementary principal Carrie Abrams said in a letter to parents and families that the incident prompted a 15-minute Secure at the campus.

In Austin ISD, a Secure is used when a threat is outside the building. At that time, all staff and students are directed to get inside, lock the outside doors and go about their business as usual. During a Secure, no one can enter or exit the school buildings.

Abrams in the letter says that the person at the center of the security response was not affiliated with the school, and had come to campus while experiencing a mental health crisis.

Austin police found the person outside the school, and then found their car off campus and recovered weapons.

Abrams assures in the letter that no weapons were brought onto campus property nor did the person threaten any students or staff or the community. It is currently believed that the person had come to the campus for help.

The situation was safely resolved off-site.

What we don't know:

No demographics for the person were shared by Abrams.

FOX 7 Austin has reached out to APD for more information on the incident.

What's next:

Abrams says that campus counselors will be available to support any student who may need someone to talk to.

Staff was also set to meet after school on Tuesday to debrief on the situation.

On Thursday, at a previously scheduled PTA meeting, we will spend some time reviewing safety protocols and responding to any questions that we are able to answer.

Families with questions or those who would like to connect their child with a counselor may contact the Kiker Elementary front office at 512-414-2584.