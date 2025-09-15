$1 million Powerball prize claimed by Cedar Park resident

The Brief Cedar Park resident claims $1 million Powerball prize The person has chosen to remain anonymous



Someone in Cedar Park is a new millionaire after they claimed a Powerball prize.

The backstory:

The Texas Lottery says that a Cedar Park resident claimed a $1 million Powerball prize for the drawing on September 6.

The winning ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven Convenience Store located at 10207 Lake Creek Parkway in Austin.

Lottery officials say the person elected to remain anonymous.

The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (11-23-44-61-62), but not the red Powerball number (17).

Dig deeper:

The September 6 Powerball drawing was the same one in which two tickets won the $1.8 billion jackpot.

One of those tickets was sold in Fredericksburg, the other was sold in Missouri.

The $1.8 billion jackpot was the second largest in Poewrball history.

The winning ticket in Fredericksburg was sold at Big's.