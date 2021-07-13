1 person dead, 1 injured after shooting in Northwest Austin

One person is dead after an overnight shooting in Northwest Austin.

The shooting happened at around 10:30 p.m. on July 12 in the 10000 block of Missel Thrush Drive near Anderson Mill and 183.

Officials say officers went out to a call about shots fired and found a man with a gunshot laying in the street.

Austin-Travis County EMS attempted to save the man but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

One other person suffered minor injuries.

No arrests have been made.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Austin Police Department Homicide Tipline at 512-947-TIPS (8477).

