12-year-old Round Rock girl starts non-profit for Austin's homeless

Upstairs in her family's office, 12-year-old Nevaeh Adams is finishing up some last-minute Christmas gifts.

"I just saw a lot of people, how they start businesses, so I just wanted to try to, like, start something new and do a bunch of, like, cool stuff," said Nevaeh Adam’s, founder of Girl Boss Creations ATX.

Her nonprofit has a big purpose behind it.

"I'm doing the business because I want to help the homeless, cause it's hard driving past them and seeing them suffer," said Nevaeh.

She's raising money to purchase a tiny home for a homeless person.

"It makes me feel sad because maybe they didn't mean to get kicked out or, like, not have a home or anything," said Nevaeh. "I feel like they deserve a second chance."

So far, she's hit about ten percent of her $40,000 goal.

"I am so proud of her," said Ashley Adams, Nevaeh’s mom. "I mean, 12 years old. When I was 12, I was, you know, maybe drawing pictures and running around in my backyard and jumping on the trampoline. I wasn't thinking about trying to save the world."

But Nevaeh has some big dreams.

It starts with a printer and a design.

She sells custom-made cups, t-shirts, and more.

She's trying to raise the money by the time she finishes eighth grade so she can submit it for her Girl Scout's project.

"Hopefully, we have enough to buy the tiny home," said Ashley. "If not, our plan is to just give what we have, and it'll be that much towards buying a tiny home."

The home will be at Community First Village, an Austin tiny home neighborhood that's already housed nearly 350 homeless people.

"Our plan was to really raise the money and be kind of a fundraiser," said Ashley.

Every cup, koozie and t-shirt she sells will one day be a gift to someone who's looking for a clean slate.

"Now, everybody gets a second chance," said Nevaeh.