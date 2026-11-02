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The Brief 18-wheeler crash shuts down lanes on I-35 near downtown Austin Northbound drivers are being diverted to exit at 12th Street



An 18-wheeler crash shut down northbound lanes on I-35 near downtown Austin.

The backstory:

Officials say an 18-wheeler crossed over the median and flipped on I-35 near Airport Boulevard at around 3 a.m.

The Austin Police Department says no other vehicles were involved.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Hazmat crews were on scene to clear up spilled fuel on the roadway.