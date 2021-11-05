18-wheeler takes out power poles in East Austin, avoid the area

article

Power poles were taken down by a collision involving an 18-wheeler in East Austin. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and to seek alternate routes.

According to the Austin Fire Department, firefighters and first responders with ATCEMS are responding to a collision near the intersection of Bedford Street and Webberville Road.

Austin Energy has a crew responding to the scene as well.

Approximately 3,600 customers were without power but the number has now dropped to around 150 customers. Those customers will remain without power as crews repair the damaged poles, according to Austin Energy.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

