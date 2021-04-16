18-year-old killed after her car hits “Welcome to Killeen” sign

AN 18-year-old is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Killeen. The Killeen Police Department is withholding the name of the victim until they are able to speak to the next of kin.

According to police, officers were dispatched to westbound Interstate 14, near mile marker 285, shortly before 4 a.m. on Friday, April 16 for reports of a major crash in the area. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a white sedan that was on fire.

The driver succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the course of their investigation, officers determined that the driver was distracted by her cell phone while driving. She failed to maintain a single marked lane, leaving the roadway while sliding sideways, according to police.

The vehicle’s wheels began to dig into the wet ground, eventually causing the vehicle to roll to the driver’s side and striking the "Welcome to Killeen" sign and landscape, according to police.

The Killeen Police Department says the investigation is ongoing.

