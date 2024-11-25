$1M Mega Millions lottery ticket claimed by Dripping Springs resident
AUSTIN, Texas - A Dripping Springs resident is one million dollars richer after claiming a Mega Millions prize.
According to the Texas Lottery, a Dripping Springs resident claimed a Mega Millions prize worth $1 million for the drawing on Tuesday, Nov. 19. The second-tier prize winning ticket was bought at an H-E-B at 12021 W. U.S. Highway 290.
The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (5-35-50-51-59), but not the Mega Ball number (8).
The winner chose to remain anonymous.
The Source: Information from the Texas Lottery