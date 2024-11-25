Expand / Collapse search

$1M Mega Millions lottery ticket claimed by Dripping Springs resident

Published  November 25, 2024 2:44pm CST
The Brief

    • Dripping Springs resident claims winning $1 million ticket
    • Winning ticket matched all five white ball numbers drawn, except the Mega Ball number
    • Winner to remain anonymous 

AUSTIN, Texas - A Dripping Springs resident is one million dollars richer after claiming a Mega Millions prize.

According to the Texas Lottery, a Dripping Springs resident claimed a Mega Millions prize worth $1 million for the drawing on Tuesday, Nov. 19. The second-tier prize winning ticket was bought at an H-E-B at 12021 W. U.S. Highway 290.

The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (5-35-50-51-59), but not the Mega Ball number (8).

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

The Source: Information from the Texas Lottery