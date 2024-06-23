2 critically injured in tanker explosion near Giddings

Two people were critically injured in a tanker explosion near Giddings on Sunday afternoon.

The explosion happened on U.S. 290 east of Giddings.

The two injured were transported to Austin, according to Lee County EMS.

As of around 2 p.m. June 23, U.S. 290 east and westbound are closed at FM 180 until further notice. All traffic is being diverted around the scene.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including Giddings FD, South Lee County FD, Lincoln FD, Giddings PD, Lee County sheriffs department, the Texas Department of Public Safety and Fayette County EMS.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.