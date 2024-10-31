2 men accused of burglarizing car in Kyle arrested; found with meth, stolen gun

article

The Brief Two men arrested for burglarizing a car in Kyle AirPods that were stolen were tracked, leading right to the two suspects When found, officers found stolen gun and 19.2 grams of meth in their possession



Two men in Kyle were arrested for burglary, police said.

Kyle police said on Oct. 30, around 1:29 a.m., officers responded to a report of a burglary of a car in the 3200 block of Kyle Crossing. The stolen items included a duffle bag containing AirPods.

The AirPods were traced to a location in the 300 block of Love Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle with two men standing outside. When they were questioned, they both said they found the duffle bag on the street after it was abandoned by the original burglar.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Troy Nicolls

The men also had a stolen gun in the car and 19.2 grams of meth, along with several empty baggies.

Anthony Lowden, 39, of Kyle, was arrested on charges of Manufacturing and Delivery of a Controlled Substance.

Troy Nicolls, 33, of Buda, was arrested on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Theft of a Firearm, and Unlawful Carry of a Weapon.