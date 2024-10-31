Expand / Collapse search

2 men accused of burglarizing car in Kyle arrested; found with meth, stolen gun

By
Published  October 31, 2024 2:46pm CDT
Kyle
FOX 7 Austin
article

The Brief

    • Two men arrested for burglarizing a car in Kyle
    • AirPods that were stolen were tracked, leading right to the two suspects
    • When found, officers found stolen gun and 19.2 grams of meth in their possession

KYLE, Texas - Two men in Kyle were arrested for burglary, police said.

Kyle police said on Oct. 30, around 1:29 a.m., officers responded to a report of a burglary of a car in the 3200 block of Kyle Crossing. The stolen items included a duffle bag containing AirPods. 

The AirPods were traced to a location in the 300 block of Love Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle with two men standing outside. When they were questioned, they both said they found the duffle bag on the street after it was abandoned by the original burglar.

Image 1 of 2

Troy Nicolls

The men also had a stolen gun in the car and 19.2 grams of meth, along with several empty baggies.

Anthony Lowden, 39, of Kyle, was arrested on charges of Manufacturing and Delivery of a Controlled Substance. 

Troy Nicolls, 33, of Buda, was arrested on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Theft of a Firearm, and Unlawful Carry of a Weapon.

The source

  • Information for this report is from the Kyle Police Department