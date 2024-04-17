Memorial held after almost a dozen dogs found dead in south Austin creek

Austin police are investigating a case of animal cruelty after nearly a dozen dead dogs were found in a South Austin creek. Residents held a memorial near the creek on Wednesday.

"It brings up so many emotions, like anger. And who could do this? And I think it is a little fear, like it is so close," said a neighbor.

A video was taken by a resident near South Boggy Creek, where nearly a dozen dead dogs were discovered.

A neighbor who wished to remain anonymous called it a senseless crime.

"Seeing that someone did this to eleven dogs, this is just, it is heartbreaking. Although we can't do anything about what happened, we can at least show up and try to honor the dogs. They are just innocent lives, they rely on us for everything," the neighbor said.

Several neighbors say Austin police were called, and the lifeless dogs were removed from the water.

The animal cruelty unit and animal protection are collecting evidence to find out who is responsible.

"I don't understand how it could have just been one person. I mean it's eleven dogs, I could barely handle one at a time," the neighbor said.

Wednesday afternoon, community members held a memorial for the dogs.

Those that live near Shiloh Drive came together to clean up around the creek, bring flowers and sage.

"Somebody is smudging the area to try to just clear it of any energy, and I think to just really honor the dogs that died, and I think it is nice to come together as a community to do that," the neighbor said.

Emotions were heavy during the memorial. Pet owners that use the trail say they want justice for the deadly crime.

"I hope that they are caught, and I hope that they face very severe criminal charges, and I’d like to see them end up in jail," the neighbor said.