2 people dead after small plane crash in Montgomery County

Two people are dead after a small plane crashed in Montgomery County on Sunday, Oct. 25.

Troopers received a call about the crash around 8:40 a.m. East Montgomery County Fire Department arrived on the scene to find the wreckage with two deceased victims.

The aircraft involved was a 1977 Gruman Fixed Wing Single-Engine (N26136) plane.

A witness said he heard the engine quit and restart again prior to the wreck.

At the time of the crash, there was a very low ceiling and fog with some drizzle.



An investigation is underway to determine the details leading up to the crash.

