2 people found dead at Pflugerville home; police investigating

The Brief Two people found dead at a Pflugerville home Officials said it happened at a home on Noatak Trail This is an ongoing investigation



Two people were found dead at a home in Pflugerville on Wednesday.

What we know:

The City of Pflugerville said on April 16, officers responded to a call at a home on Noatak Trail.

When officers arrived, they found two bodies inside.

There is no threat to the public.

This is an ongoing investigation.

What we don't know:

The cause of death and the identities of the bodies were not released.