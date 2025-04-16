Expand / Collapse search

2 people found dead at Pflugerville home; police investigating

By
Published  April 16, 2025 4:41pm CDT
Pflugerville
The Brief

    • Two people found dead at a Pflugerville home
    • Officials said it happened at a home on Noatak Trail
    • This is an ongoing investigation

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - Two people were found dead at a home in Pflugerville on Wednesday.

What we know:

The City of Pflugerville said on April 16, officers responded to a call at a home on Noatak Trail.

When officers arrived, they found two bodies inside.

There is no threat to the public.

This is an ongoing investigation.

What we don't know:

The cause of death and the identities of the bodies were not released.

