2 people found dead at Pflugerville home; police investigating
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - Two people were found dead at a home in Pflugerville on Wednesday.
What we know:
The City of Pflugerville said on April 16, officers responded to a call at a home on Noatak Trail.
When officers arrived, they found two bodies inside.
There is no threat to the public.
This is an ongoing investigation.
What we don't know:
The cause of death and the identities of the bodies were not released.
