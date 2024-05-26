200 people fight as deadly shooting erupts outside NJ bar: police

Three people were struck by gunfire, one fatally, when police say hundreds of people caused chaos in Trenton overnight.

Officers responded to Regal 1 Bar to find approximately 200 people fighting on Clinton Avenue just after 2 a.m. Sunday.

Minutes later, two separate shootings erupted outside the bar.

Three shooting victims were found, including 20-year-old Dwayne Penix, who was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Two other male victims were said to be in stable condition. Their ages have not been released.

Police have yet to release any suspect descriptions.