Austin Bold FC matches postponed due to positive COVID-19 test

Austin Bold FC has announced that two of its upcoming matches have been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test. The July 23 match against FC Tulsa and the July 26 match against the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC have been postponed.

Both would have been played at Bold Stadium.

--------- Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 7 Austin News app. It is FREE! Download for iOS or Android ---------

Officials say that the postponement comes out of an abundance of caution following one of Austin Bold FC’s covered persons testing positive for COVID-19, as part of weekly routine testing.

A covered person is on a league-approved list of people that is a combination of players, coaches, and staff who are tested on the league-mandated schedule. They are the only ones approved for on-field access at games and training.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Both matches will be rescheduled to a later date to be determined upon approval from the league.