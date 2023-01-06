2023 Austin City Council members take oath of office

There were some new faces on the Dais Friday night. New city council members for Districts 3, 5 and 9 were sworn in to serve a four-year term.

"This is all I’ve ever wanted, to serve my hometown," said Council member Jose Velasquez, District 3.

Council member Velasquez, Council member Ryan Alter and Council member Zohaib "Zo" Qadri were elected in December’s runoff election, along with Mayor Kirk Watson.

"I know that I’m going to learn from all of you," said Council member Alter. "I just can’t wait to have that opportunity, and to now call you colleagues. That’s a true honor."

Both Alter and Velasquez have prior connections to Mayor Watson. Alter worked for Watson as a law student when Watson served in the state senate. Velasquez received a community service award from Watson years ago. Watson was serving a prior term as mayor and Velasquez was a student at Austin High School.

Mayor Watson's previous mayoral term took place roughly two decades ago.

"As the great philosopher Yogi Berra once said, this is like deja vu all over again," said Watson. "While this moment does have a familiarity, at the same time, I must tell you, I'm very clear-eyed about the world we live in and how profoundly different it is from anything that we've experienced before."

Watson also acknowledged Friday, Jan. 6, the two-year anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"Maybe most importantly, against this national backdrop of extreme partisanship, of the relentless pursuit of political power, where one side gets everything it wants, and the other side gets nothing it wants, against that backdrop, my hope for us in Austin is that we will relentlessly pursue unity."

Council members Natasha Harper-Madison and Paige Ellis were reelected and also took an oath of office.

Council member Paige Ellis was elected to serve as Mayor Pro-Tem for 2023. Council member Leslie Pool will serve as Mayor Pro-Tem in 2024.