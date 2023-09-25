2023 Austin City Limits Music Festival: Know before you go

The 2023 Austin City Limits Music Festival is just around the corner.

The City of Austin is getting ready to host music fans from all over at Zilker Park on Oct. 6-8 and Oct. 13-15.

Check out the lineup here, including headliners Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, Mumford & Sons, Odesza, The Lumineers, Shania Twain, Alanis Morisette, The 1975, and Hozier.

The City is offering tips and guidances to help attendees have a safe and fun experience.

Austin Parks & Recreation Department (PARD)

Festival setup, including safety fencing, is underway.

Residents can expect road delays and closures before and after the festival, as well as closures at Zilker Park. Click here for a map and times.

Click here for a list of approved and prohibited items on the festival grounds, including bags, water bottles, cameras, and other items.

Attendees are also advised to:

Pack an empty, refillable water bottle and stay hydrated throughout the event

Wear shoes, clothes, and hats appropriate for the outdoor environment and weather conditions

Communicate your anticipated whereabouts ahead of time and set a meeting place in case of poor or intermittent cell phone coverage

Ensure your phone is fully charged when you arrive

Stay aware of your surroundings

Follow "Leave No Trace" principles: Plan ahead and prepare, dispose of waste properly and be considerate of other visitors

Park Rules and City Ordinances

Glass and Styrofoam are not allowed on park grounds.

No outside alcohol is allowed on site.

Swimming in Lady Bird Lake is prohibited.

Smoking and vaping are prohibited in City parks, and violators are subject to a Class C misdemeanor.

Vending at the park site without a permit will result in a minimum $200 fine – a Class C misdemeanor.

Austin Transportation and Public Works Department (TPW)

A free shuttle service provided by ACL Fest boards at Republic Square Park and drops riders at the entrance. Attendees can also ride the shuttle back downtown each evening.

CapMetro: to and from the park - MetroRapid 803 is the best route to get directly to ACL Fest. Use the CapMetro trip planner to and from the park - MetroRapid 803 is the best route to get directly to ACL Fest.

Hike & Bike Trail: Walk or bike directly to the festival. Bring a light and remember motorized vehicles are not permitted on the trail.

Bicycle: This This bike detour map provides routes around the festival.

Micromobility: If you are taking a shared scooter or bike to the event, drop off the device in a designated area before entering the grounds.

Rideshare: Pickup and drop-off points will be located near MoPac at Veterans Drive, Lee Barton Drive, Jessie Street, and Wallingwood Drive.

There is no parking at Zilker Park or in the surrounding neighborhoods. Parking on the grass or on unauthorized park grounds will result in a large fine during special events, says the city.

Residents can also expect road closures and lane reductions during the festival. Click here for a map and times.

Click here for the City's ACL Music Festival mobility and information guide.

Barton Springs Pool remains open.

Austin Police Department (APD)

APD will conduct a No Refusal Initiative from Oct. 5-16 daily from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

This initiative is an effort to enforce DWI laws, keep the public safe by encouraging drivers to make responsible decisions, and to apply for blood search warrants on suspects who refuse to provide a breath or blood specimen as required by law.

APD is also offering the following tips:

Pay attention to your surroundings, especially in crowds

Keep your phone and ID/credit cards/cash in separate places on your person

Do not keep your phone in your back pocket - phones sticking out of back pockets or backpacks are not secure

Keep property in a secure location (front pocket, fanny pack) or leave at home

Record serial number information for your device and store it separately

Notify on-site security/APD immediately for assistance

Utilize APD’s online reporting site or Austin 3-1-1 (non-emergency) to report theft

Check the ACL Fest lost and found site to report or attempt to locate a lost cell phone

If you see something, say something

Austin Fire Department (AFD)

AFD says attendees and residents should be aware of a large volume of pedestrians sharing the roadway in the area around the festival.

If there is an emergency response, residents and attendees should give right-of-way to allow emergency vehicles access.

AFD will be onsite to ensure all fire code requirements are met.

Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS)

ATCEMS will provide onsite medical resources at the festival.

Attendees who experience a medical emergency and can make it to the medical tent should do so, but if unable, they are advised to call 9-1-1 and provide as many details as possible, so medics can reach them quickly.

Attendees can also download and use the What3Words App to help during emergencies and for personal use during the festival.

ATCEMS also says:

Consume alcohol in moderation

Avoid using illicit substances

Do not take pills not prescribed to you and legally dispensed from a licensed pharmacy

Austin Public Health (APH)

APH recommends attendees get vaccinated, use hand sanitizer and wash hands often, and stay home if you feel sick.

Communication During the Festival

The City of Austin will utilize X/Twitter and Facebook to push out relevant information. Austin fire, police, EMS, and emergency management will post time-sensitive notifications through X/Twitter.

ACL Fest will utilize their website, social media (Facebook, Instagram and X/Twitter) and the ACL Music Fest app to share information with festival goers.

Community members and visitors should call 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency – where there is an immediate threat to life or property – and Austin 3-1-1 (512-974-2000) to report a non-emergency situation.

ACL Fest and C3 Presents

The festival and its parent company C3 Presents will be partnering with This Must Be The Place, an overdose prevention nonprofit.

The nonprofit will be onsite to educate attendees about the dangers of fentanyl and provide doses of naloxone, commonly known as Narcan.