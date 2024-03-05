Expand / Collapse search

2024 Central Texas primary: Early voting results in for county sheriffs

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
2024 Election
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - It's Super Tuesday and the polls have closed in Texas for the 2024 primary election.

Voters were asked to make their choices in major national and state races, such as for the Republican and Democrat presidential nominees and for the Democrat who will face off against incumbent U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz in November.

Voters also flocked to the polls for local Central Texas elections, such as the Democratic primary for Travis County District Attorney.

Several counties also held primaries for sheriff, including Hays County, Bastrop County, Caldwell County, Gillespie County, and Llano County.

Below are the results for these races as of 9 p.m. March 5:

Hays County Sheriff - Democratic primary

Alex Villalobos

  • Absentee Voting: 635
  • Early Voting: 5078
  • Election Day: 903
  • Total: 6616

Daniel Law

  • Absentee Voting: 397
  • Early Voting: 2373
  • Election Day: 337
  • Total: 3107

Bastrop County Sheriff - Republican primary

Jeff ‘Gogo’ Gogolewski

  • Absentee Voting: 85
  • Early Voting: 2213
  • Election Day: 1109
  • Total: 3407

Maurice Cook

  • Absentee Voting: 162
  • Early Voting: 3244
  • Election Day: 1522
  • Total: 4928

Gregg Castillo

  • Absentee Voting: 7
  • Early Voting: 297
  • Election Day: 172
  • Total: 476

Caldwell County Sheriff - Republican primary

Mike Lane

  • Absentee Voting: 58
  • Early Voting: 1546
  • Election Day: 0
  • Total: 1604

Alberto Luna

  • Absentee Voting: 8
  • Early Voting: 581
  • Election Day: 0
  • Total: 589

Llano County Sheriff - Republican primary

Marquis Cantu

  • Absentee Voting: 146
  • Early Voting: 2373
  • Election Day: 0
  • Total: 2519

Les Hartman

  • Absentee Voting: 122
  • Early Voting: 1386
  • Election Day: 0
  • Total: 1508