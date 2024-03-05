2024 Central Texas primary: Early voting results in for county sheriffs
AUSTIN, Texas - It's Super Tuesday and the polls have closed in Texas for the 2024 primary election.
Voters were asked to make their choices in major national and state races, such as for the Republican and Democrat presidential nominees and for the Democrat who will face off against incumbent U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz in November.
Voters also flocked to the polls for local Central Texas elections, such as the Democratic primary for Travis County District Attorney.
Several counties also held primaries for sheriff, including Hays County, Bastrop County, Caldwell County, Gillespie County, and Llano County.
Below are the results for these races as of 9 p.m. March 5:
Hays County Sheriff - Democratic primary
Alex Villalobos
- Absentee Voting: 635
- Early Voting: 5078
- Election Day: 903
- Total: 6616
Daniel Law
- Absentee Voting: 397
- Early Voting: 2373
- Election Day: 337
- Total: 3107
Bastrop County Sheriff - Republican primary
Jeff ‘Gogo’ Gogolewski
- Absentee Voting: 85
- Early Voting: 2213
- Election Day: 1109
- Total: 3407
Maurice Cook
- Absentee Voting: 162
- Early Voting: 3244
- Election Day: 1522
- Total: 4928
Gregg Castillo
- Absentee Voting: 7
- Early Voting: 297
- Election Day: 172
- Total: 476
Caldwell County Sheriff - Republican primary
Mike Lane
- Absentee Voting: 58
- Early Voting: 1546
- Election Day: 0
- Total: 1604
Alberto Luna
- Absentee Voting: 8
- Early Voting: 581
- Election Day: 0
- Total: 589
Llano County Sheriff - Republican primary
Marquis Cantu
- Absentee Voting: 146
- Early Voting: 2373
- Election Day: 0
- Total: 2519
Les Hartman
- Absentee Voting: 122
- Early Voting: 1386
- Election Day: 0
- Total: 1508