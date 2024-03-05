2024 Central Texas primary: Early voting results in for county sheriffs

It's Super Tuesday and the polls have closed in Texas for the 2024 primary election.

Voters were asked to make their choices in major national and state races, such as for the Republican and Democrat presidential nominees and for the Democrat who will face off against incumbent U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz in November.

Voters also flocked to the polls for local Central Texas elections, such as the Democratic primary for Travis County District Attorney.

Several counties also held primaries for sheriff, including Hays County, Bastrop County, Caldwell County, Gillespie County, and Llano County.

Below are the results for these races as of 9 p.m. March 5:

Hays County Sheriff - Democratic primary

Alex Villalobos

Absentee Voting: 635

Early Voting: 5078

Election Day: 903

Total: 6616

Daniel Law

Absentee Voting: 397

Early Voting: 2373

Election Day: 337

Total: 3107

Bastrop County Sheriff - Republican primary

Jeff ‘Gogo’ Gogolewski

Absentee Voting: 85

Early Voting: 2213

Election Day: 1109

Total: 3407

Maurice Cook

Absentee Voting: 162

Early Voting: 3244

Election Day: 1522

Total: 4928

Gregg Castillo

Absentee Voting: 7

Early Voting: 297

Election Day: 172

Total: 476

Caldwell County Sheriff - Republican primary

Mike Lane

Absentee Voting: 58

Early Voting: 1546

Election Day: 0

Total: 1604

Alberto Luna

Absentee Voting: 8

Early Voting: 581

Election Day: 0

Total: 589

Llano County Sheriff - Republican primary

Marquis Cantu

Absentee Voting: 146

Early Voting: 2373

Election Day: 0

Total: 2519

Les Hartman