Live Texas Primary Election Results: 2024 Super Tuesday
TEXAS - Polls have closed in the Texas Primary elections.
Here are the election results projected by AP:
- Joe Biden wins the Democratic presidential primary in Texas
- Donald Trump wins the Republican presidential primary in Texas
- Ted Cruz wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Texas primary election
- Colin Allred wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Texas primary election
