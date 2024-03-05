Expand / Collapse search

Live Texas Primary Election Results: 2024 Super Tuesday

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
2024 Election
FOX 7 Austin

Texas primary: Colin Allred speaks at party

U.S. Senate democratic nominee Colin Allred gave an update at his watch party in Dallas.

TEXAS - Polls have closed in the Texas Primary elections.

Here are the election results projected by AP:

  • Joe Biden wins the Democratic presidential primary in Texas
  • Donald Trump wins the Republican presidential primary in Texas
  • Ted Cruz wins Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Texas primary election
  • Colin Allred wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in Texas primary election

Click here for live election results.

Image 1 of 4

 

MORE STORIES:

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates