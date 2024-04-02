2024 Eclipse: When will the solar eclipse happen near me?

Parts of North America will be completely in the dark when the Great North American Solar Eclipse happens on April 8.

The path of totality will pass over a large part of Central Texas, including Austin, Dripping Springs, Cedar Park, Georgetown, Killeen, Fredericksburg, Blanco, Llano, Burnet and northwest San Antonio.

READ MORE: Total solar eclipse forecast: Who has best chance for clear skies on April 8

While solar eclipses happen about twice a year, any given spot on the planet only sees temporary darkness from the moon’s shadow once every 400 years, according to the American Astronomical Society.

The next total solar eclipse that will be visible in the U.S. won't happen until 2045.

When will the solar eclipse happen near me?

(Michael Zeiler/GreatAmericanEclipse.com)

The American Astronomical Society says the Moon's dark central shadow is about 115 miles wide. A partial solar eclipse will be visible to nearly everyone in North America fortunate to have cloud-free skies.

According to GreatAmericanEclipse.com, the total solar eclipse will first enter Texas at the U.S.-Mexico border at 1:27 p.m. The route will then leave Texas at the Oklahoma and Arkansas borders at 1:49 p.m.

Through Texas, the speed of the Moon’s shadow will accelerate from about 1580 miles per hour to about 1850 miles per hour.

The center of the path is very near Austin, which is why most of the city will experience some amount of darkness, says the city of Austin. This won't happen again for more than 319 years.

Best places to see the eclipse in Central Texas

Travis County

Austin - UT Austin/Austin Parks and Recreation

The University of Texas at Austin is providing eclipse glasses and telescopes with solar filters for independent and guided viewing in select parks between noon – 3 p.m.

Colony Park

Onion Creek Soccer Complex

Roy G. Guerrero Metropolitan Park

Gus Garcia District Park

Mary Moore Searight Park

Pickfair Pocket Park

Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park

Zilker Metropolitan Park – The Great Lawn

Connelly-Guerrero Senior Activity Center – a telescope and a solar filter available between noon and 2 p.m.

Connelly-Guerrero Senior Activity Center will also be livestreaming the eclipse for people who want to remain indoors.

Williamson County

Leander - CapMetro Eclipse-nic

CapMetro will be hosting an "Eclipse-nic" from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Leander Rail Station.

The first 250 guests to arrive will receive a complimentary lunch and picnic blankets. Complimentary viewing glasses are available for all who attend.

What will happen during the solar eclipse?

During a total solar eclipse, the moon passes completely in front of the sun, momentarily turning day into night for those in the path of its shadow – like someone just turned off a light switch.

The event only happens when the moon’s orbit is close to Earth, and the celestial body blocks out the view of the sun, creating a shadow on Earth’s surface.

This is different from the "ring of fire" eclipse back in October.

Astronomers said that because the moon was farther from Earth, it didn't completely block out the sun, leading to a small circle of the sun being visible during the eclipse.

How can I safely view the eclipse?

Viewers looking to watch the eclipse must wear protective eyewear, officials say.

According to the American Astronomical Society, a real and safe pair of solar eclipse glasses should be labeled with ISO 12312-2 (sometimes written in more detail as ISO 12312-2:2015).

Once the moon completely covers the sun, the eclipse will no longer be visible through the eclipse glasses. During totality, the viewer can remove their eclipse glasses and see the corona. Only people within the path of totality can glimpse the sun's corona with their naked eyes during totality.

READ MORE: Is looking at an eclipse bad for your eyes?

For people interested in taking photos and video, the city of Austin says it is important to remember that cameras require a solar filter.

The city is also warning viewers that looking through the lens of a camera, telescope, or binoculars while wearing eclipse glasses puts your eyes at risk. The lens will magnify the sun’s rays and could burn a hole through the eclipse glasses.

FOX Weather and FOX 4 Dallas contributed to this report.