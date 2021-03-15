3 killed, 6 injured after being struck by vehicle near San Diego City College: police

article

Three people were killed and six others were injured when they were hit by a Volvo driven by an elderly man in downtown San Diego on Monday morning, authorities said.

Three of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene and two victims were taken to a local hospital in critical condition, officials said. The condition of the other four victims remains unknown.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said the crash was reported in the 1400 block of B Street in the East Village neighborhood near San Diego City College.

Video that was taken at the scene shows the crash happened inside a tunnel near the college that appeared to be a homeless encampment.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as a 71-year-old man, San Diego Police Chief Dan Nisleit said during an update just before 11 a.m. His name was not released.

The suspect remained at the scene following the horrific incident and was cooperating with officers. He was being investigated for driving under the influence, San Diego police said.

No further information was immediately released by authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

