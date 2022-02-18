4 Austin murder suspects arrested by U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force

The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force (LSFTF) arrested four murder suspects in a five-day span.

The Austin Police Department requested assistance from the LSFTF to locate and arrest four suspects on homicide charges. The suspects were arrested from Feb. 14-18.

Joshua McKinley, 33, was wanted after for a homicide on Feb. 14 at a home in the 7300 block of Tumbleweed Drive in Austin. McKinley fled the scene and was arrested hours later in the 100 block of Dove Song in Leander.

Matthew Moreno, 33, was wanted on a charge of capital murder for a homicide on Jan. 29 in the 11500 block of N. I-35. Moreno was arrested on Feb. 14 in the 5600 block of Springdale Road.

Antonio Willis McCullen, 34, was wanted for a homicide on Jan. 8 in the 2300 block of Pasadena Drive. McCullen fled the area and was arrested on Feb. 15 in the 1200 block of FM 3219 in Killeen with additional assistance provided by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force-Waco Division.

Jaylon Tyrell Miller, 21, was wanted for a homicide that occurred August 2021 at a parking lot of the Cherrywood Coffeehouse located in the 1400 E. 38 ½ street. Miller was located and arrested on Feb. 18 in the 5800 block of S. Congress.

All suspects were transported and booked into the Travis County Jail where they await their judicial proceedings.

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Son arrested, accused of stabbing father to death in East Austin

Suspect arrested, charged for shooting woman at North Austin motel

Man shot in North Austin dies 10 days later, homicide investigation underway

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter