4 charged with capital murder in shooting death of Buda man

Four people, including three juveniles, have been charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a Buda man.

According to the Hays County Sheriff's Office, its Criminal Investigations Division with the assistance of the HCSO Repeat Offender Program detained three juvenile suspects and arrested one adult in connection with a shooting on Jan. 21 in Buda.

Jason Martinez (Hays County Sheriff's Office)

17-year-old Jason Martinez of Austin has been charged with capital murder, along with the three juveniles who are all also from Austin. As of Friday afternoon, Martinez is still in custody and no bond has been set.

HCSO says that around 6:20 p.m., patrol deputies responded to the area of the 6900 block of Sunfield Drive for a report of gunshots. When they arrived, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound. The man, later identified as Giancarlo Arman Perez, was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

HCSO says the detentions and arrest were the result of numerous witness interviews in Hays County as well as in the City of Austin. This is an active investigation and no other information is currently available.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Brian Wahlert with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896 or brian.wahlert@co.hays.tx.us and refer to case number HCSO 2021-4562. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800- 324-8466 or you can submit information online as well as submit a tip on the new Hays County Sheriff’s Office App