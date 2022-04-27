420-square-foot shed listed for $250,000 in San Antonio

article

A 420-square-foot shed in San Antonio has been listed for $250,000 on Realtor.com.

The listing suggests the small space could be perfect for short-term rentals like Airbnb and VRBO since the location is desirable. It's between Fort Sam Houston and the San Antonio River Walk in downtown San Antonio, and reportedly within 10-minute walking distance of the Pearl.

"Set on a desirable corner lot, the new owner can build their downtown dream home with extra space for other structures - and with COSA approval, may create two townhomes," the listing says. "Nestled between downtown and Fort Sam Houston, there is a unique sense of style to the homes in Government Hill, with some built in the late 19th century. Contemporarily, the neighborhood has the allure of a perfect location that represents innovation and energy."

The listing for the shed on Zillow adds, "Live here while you build and enjoy the nearby Pearl restaurants, shops, and farmer's market, stroll the Riverwalk, hit a Spurs game, visit historic downtown sites. Easy access to major highways, too."

Interested homebuyers could be paying $1,412 a month in mortgage payments, according to Realtor.com