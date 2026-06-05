How has recent rainfall affected Central Texas lake levels?

The Brief Water levels in Highland Lakes have improved Rains in April, May improved drought conditions across region, says LCRA



With all the rain we've been getting, how is that affecting our lake levels?

By the numbers:

Water levels in the Highland Lakes have improved over the past year.

Lake Buchanan is up about 20 feet from last year and is 100 percent full at 1,019.88 ft msl (mean sea level) as of June 5.

Lake Travis is up about 33 feet from last year and is 82 percent full at 669.91 ft msl.

LCRA says the rainfall totals projected over the next few days are relatively low, so they don't expect much impact on lake levels in the Highland Lakes. However, there is a possibility LCRA could open floodgates if there is a significant amount of rainfall in the Upper Basin. Hydrologists will monitor inflows.

LCRA says rains in April and May improved drought conditions across the region.

Rain has increased soil moisture, decreased fire danger, and watered yards. Water supplies are also better than they were a year ago, thanks to rains this year and last July.

Local perspective:

Robert Weiss, owner and operator of Lake Travis Scuba and manager of Nitro Swim, says overall, people are glad to have the rain.

"We're glad to have the extra water It gives us greater depths in the lake for those divers that like to go deep," he said.

He says rainfall doesn't affect their visibility right away. It usually takes a week after rainfall for them to see the effects.

"Any of that murky water, that muddy water from when it was really rushing hard up in the upper channel of the lakes, that stuff hasn't really reached down to us yet, but soon it will, and then we'll probably have some less visibility," he said.

What you can do:

Higher water levels also means some adjustments on the surface.

"People out in the lake who live out here, they're having to adjust their docks and make sure that their docks don't get affected by that lake rise," Weiss said.

Plus, people should be careful because where the water starts and stop may change.

"Just be very cautious of the fact that lake's going up, and that's changing the shoreline area and walking and the elevation, so be careful about that," Weiss said.

Also never swim alone, always wear a life jacket, and be aware of hidden hazards.

People can also sign up for Highland Lakes flood operation notifications through LCRA’s Flood Operations Notification Service.

The Source: Information in this report comes from reporting/interviews by FOX 7 Austin's Angela Shen

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