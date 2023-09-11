Man arrested after found with 5 kilos of cocaine by Fayette County K9 deputy

article

A man was arrested after he was found with five kilos of cocaine by a Fayette County K9.

The sheriff's office said on Sept. 10, around 9:20 a.m., a deputy and his K9 partner stopped a 2015 GMC Yukon on I-10 at the 663 mile-marker for a traffic violation.

After speaking to the driver, the deputy reported seeing discrepancies in the driver’s travel itinerary, route of travel and many other familiar indicators of drug trafficking, says FCSO.

The deputy was given consent to search the vehicle, and then deployed his K9 to conduct a sweep.

MORE CRIME COVERAGE

The dog alerted to the presence of drugs, and a further search revealed a compartment built under the center console, where about five kilos of cocaine with a street value of $250,000 was found.

The driver, 31-year-old Jose Puentes was arrested for felony drug possession and transported to the Dan R. Beck Justice Center.