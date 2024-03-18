5 teens arrested for car break-ins in Lakeway

A group of teenagers are facing charges for a series of car break-ins in Lakeway.

On Saturday, March 16, police were notified of a group pulling on car door handles in Rough Hollow.

When noticed by officers, the group made a run for it in a pair of stolen cars.

Police managed to stop one of the cars and the four people inside were arrested. The other stolen car managed to get away but was found by police in Austin.

Detectives said the suspects ranged in age from 12-16.