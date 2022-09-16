6-year-old Florida girls use toys, hair dryer to fight off man attacking their mother, police say

article

Two little girls are being hailed as heroes after defending their mother when her boyfriend attacked her, Melbourne police said.

On Tuesday, officers arrived to the Manatee Cove Apartments on Caroline Street after a disturbance was reported. Police were met by the victim, Misheara Hill, who told them her boyfriend, Andrew William Jr., had just attacked her.

According to a report from police, as William attacked Hill, her twin 6-year-old daughters came to her rescue!

MORE NEWS: Florida man accused of 'intentionally' starving dogs, drank liquid detergent to avoid jail

"The little heroes grabbed toys, sticks, and a hair dryer and began to fend off Williams to protect their mother. With the help of the girls, Hill was able to retreat to a bathroom for safety."

Williams reportedly left the scene but was captured a short time later. Officers said they also found drugs on Williams. He was booked at the Melbourne Police Department before being transferred into the custody of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.



