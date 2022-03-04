6-year-old girl killed following crash involving CapMetro bus

A 6-year-old girl died from her injuries following a crash between a vehicle and a Capital Metro Bus on Sunday, Feb. 27.

Austin police say on Feb. 27 around 2:43 p.m., officers responded to a crash between a Chevrolet Impala and a Capital Metro Bus.

The driver of the Impala collided with the bus at the intersection of E. 11th and IH 35 NB SRVD.

All the people inside the Impala were taken to a local hospital. Later, a 6-year-old inside the car died from her injuries.

This crash is being investigated as Austin’s 14th fatal crash of 2022, resulting in 15 fatalities for the year. On the date of this crash in 2021, there were 19 fatal crashes resulting in 21 fatalities.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Highway Investigation Tip Line at 512-974-8111, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app.

___

MORE HEADLINES:

2 children, 5 adults hospitalized after downtown collision involving CapMetro bus

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

