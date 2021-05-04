7-year-old girl out of hospital after being shot in the chest in DC

The 7-year old girl who was shot in the chest while playing in Northeast D.C. over the weekend is out of the hospital.

Family members say Reagan Grimes was shot after a spray of gunfire riddled an apartment courtyard Saturday in D.C.'s Mayfair neighborhood.

No arrests have been made.

The District has struggled with escalating gun violence over the last year, including homicides which are up 36 percent as compared to this time last year, according to D.C. Police crime data.