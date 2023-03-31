8 arrested, thousands of fentanyl-laced pills seized in New Braunfels

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Items seized by NBPD (New Braunfels Police Department)

Eight people were arrested in New Braunfels after police searched two homes and seized cash, guns and thousands of fentanyl-laced pills.

The New Braunfels Police Department was monitoring a known drug house located in the 3900 block of Gentle Meadow. Surveillance of that home led to two traffic stops and the arrest of five people, all booked at the Guadalupe County Jail, on the following charges:

17-year-old Lucas Talyn Flores of New Braunfels, charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility, Drug Paraphernalia

39-year-old Tiffany Dawn Sanson of New Braunfels, charged with Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility, Drug Paraphernalia

19-year-old Justin Nathanial Quintanilla of New Braunfels, charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance

18-year-old Jesse Duran of Comal County, charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance

18-year-old Jacob Steven Osterheld of Dripping Springs, charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance

A search warrant led to the seizure of almost 1,500 counterfeit fentanyl-laced Percocet pills, two firearms, other narcotics and cash.

Officers began monitoring a second home located in the 400 block of Pebble Creek Run. A traffic stop and search warrant led to three arrests. Those suspects are booked at the Comal County Jail on the following charges:

22-year-old Ja Shanae Dejranise Caldwell of New Braunfels, charged with Posession of a Controlled Substance

20-year-old Francesco Maurizio Formica of Cibolo, charged with Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance

18-year-old Raylyn Rayshawn Willrich of San Antonio, charged with Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Those arrests and the search warrant led to the seizure of about 5,000 counterfeit fentanyl-laced Percocet pills as well as numerous THC edibles, a large amount of cash, a handgun and other property.

FENTANYL IN CENTRAL TEXAS

In total, police seized about 6,500 fentanyl-laced pills, an estimated street value of approximately $195,000.