8th homicide of 2025: Police investigating death in South Austin

The Brief Police investigating death in South Austin It's the 8th homicide this year in Austin



The Austin Police Department is investigating the city's eighth homicide of the year.

What we know:

Austin police say they received calls about an incident in the 2300 block of Douglas Street in South Austin.

Officers arrived around midnight and found an adult male with obvious signs of trauma.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

What we don't know:

Homicide detectives have not released any suspect information.

It's also not exactly clear how the man died.

What you can do:

If you have any information about the incident you're asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at 512-477-3588.