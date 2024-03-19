Aaron Taylor-Johnson offered coveted role as the next James Bond: report

article

It appears Hollywood has revealed its first choice of who will take on the coveted role of the next James Bond, according to a report.

The Sun, a U.K. newspaper, reported Aaron Taylor-Johnson was offered the role and is expected to officially accept sometime this week.

The outlet added Eon Productions is on track to begin filming the spy thriller films this year.

The 33-year-old heartthrob certainly has action and thriller credentials under his belt.

Taylor-Johnson is best known for his role as Dave Lizewski in "Kick-Ass" and "Kick-Ass 2," Chloë Grace Moretz. He also starred in "Avengers: Age of Ultron" as Pietro Maximoff.

For some fans, his alleged willingness to take on the role of James Bond could come as a surprise. In an interview with Esquire last year, Taylor-Johnson said he’s turned down numerous blockbuster roles to spend more time with his children.

"There was ‘Kick-Ass’ and then there was ‘Godzilla’ and ‘Avengers,’ and all those things lined up for me. But I didn’t really care for them." He added he was offered movies "that nobody knows about – big, huge franchises that were in play."

"[But] I wanted, purely, to be with my babies. I didn’t want to be taken away from them. I battled with what that would be like," the actor stated.

In 2019, Daniel Craig announced his exit from the franchise following the release of 2021’s "No Time to Die."

Craig gave an emotional goodbye to the role on an episode of the Graham Norton Show.

Daniel Craig attends a special event hosted by Omega to celebrate 60 years of James Bond on November 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/Getty Images for Omega)

"I was really, really happy that I was given the opportunity to come back and do this. I think we sort of wrapped up a lot of the stories and just a chance to come back and do one more was just wonderful," Craig said.

"It’s very emotional. I’m glad I’m ending it on my own terms…but I’m sure I’ll miss it. I’ll probably be incredibly bitter when the new person takes over," he joked.

FOX News contributed to this report.