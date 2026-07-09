City of Taylor discuss citizen-led ordinance on proposed data center

The Brief Taylor residents are pushing back against a proposed data center The "Halt Taylor Data Center Coalition" formally submitted a petition to city council to halt development for now On July 9, Taylor City Council said the ballot initiative will not move forward due to Texas law



There is a big debate over digital growth in the City of Taylor.

Neighbors are pushing back against a proposed $1 billion data center.

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The backstory:

The "Halt Taylor Data Center Coalition" presented a citizen-initiated ordinance at Taylor City Council on Thursday, July 9. They were asking for no more data centers in all zoning districts unless the city ramps up regulations.

Neighbors believe a digital infrastructure zoning district needs to be adopted. Their concerns included noise, light pollution, electro-magnetic fields, water pollution, air pollution and contamination.

What they're saying:

Some members spoke out at the council meeting on Thursday.

"We're hoping they advocate for the people today instead of corporations. This is their last chance. If they don't do that, it will go on the ballot and the people will get to decide for themselves," said a community member.

"It's not even going our way, it's been completely silent. We're looking to get any input back from the city council. They've been absolutely silent even though they're working with corporations behind closed doors," another community member said.

The petition comes after a proposed 135,000 square foot data center near Martin Luther King Boulevard and the railroad tracks.

City officials say the large-scale project could generate $30 million in revenue to help lower property taxes and fix local streets.

City of Taylor responds

The other side:

On Thursday, the City of Taylor says the ballot initiative will not move forward due to Texas law.

The law doesn't allow a city to enact zoning by popular vote.

"We have heard the concerns raised by members of our community, and I want to be clear that this is a determination about the legal process available to the City, not a judgment on those concerns," said Mayor Pro Tem Kelly Cmerek. "Texas law does not allow zoning to be enacted or changed by popular vote, so the Council cannot place this measure on the ballot. But the concerns behind the petition are exactly what we are working to address through our Comprehensive Plan and Land Development Code. I would encourage everyone who invested time and energy into this petition to stay involved as we develop these new regulations. The input we have received is shaping how we protect our neighborhoods, and we want that work to continue."

The city said the concerns of the community are a priority.

They are now actively pursuing amendments to its land development codes to address not only data centers, but all digital infrastructure.