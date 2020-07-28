Abbott waives certain trucking regulations to expedite Hurricane Hanna recovery

Governor Greg Abbott has waived certain regulations related to commercial trucking in the state of Texas. The suspensions will allow commercial drivers to more quickly deliver supplies, specifically electric power poles, to communities in the Rio Grande Valley and the Coastal Bend directly impacted by Hurricane Hanna.

"The State of Texas is working to ensure that recovery efforts in the Rio Grande Valley and Coastal Bend are not slowed down by red tape," said Abbott. "This waiver will expedite the delivery of much-needed resources to these communities and will help Texans rebuild."

The suspension of laws and regulations has been coordinated through the Texas Department of Public Safety.

RELATED: Abbott surveys Hurricane Hanna damage, meets with officials in Corpus Christi

Abbott also visited Corpus Christi Tuesday to survey storm damage. During a meeting with local officials, Abbott thanked them for their leadership and reaffirmed the state's commitment to helping those affected by the hurricane. Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd joined Abbott for the visit.

Hanna was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane as it strengthened on its way towards the Texas coast, eventually making landfall on Padre Island, about 33 miles south of Corpus Christi, with maximum winds of 90 mph.

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

On Saturday, Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 32 counties and requested a Federal Emergency Declaration from President Donald Trump and FEMA, which approved the request on Monday.

Tropical Storm Hanna is the earliest eighth named storm on record, beating Tropical Storm Harvey’s record set in 2005, according to Phil Klotzbach, a meteorologist at Colorado State University specializing in hurricane forecasts.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

RELATED: Governor Abbott provides update on Hanna response

The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center forecasted an above-average Atlantic Hurricane Season in its 2020 May outlook for the season. “That is exactly what has been taking place,” Dennis Feltgen, a meteorologist with NOAA and the National Hurricane Center, said.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June through November.