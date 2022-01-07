ACC makes changes to Spring 2022 semester because of omicron

Austin Community College (ACC) will temporarily scale back the number of people on campus and increase coronavirus safety protocols. The community college said the decision was based on the recent spread of COVID-19 in Central Texas.

The rise in coronavirus cases has been attributed to the omicron variant.

"While the omicron variant is less severe, it is spreading quickly and impacting friends and family. We are eager to get back on campus but the health and safety of our students, staff, and community remain our priority," says Dr. Richard Rhodes, ACC Chancellor. "If this pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that our Riverbat community is strong, resilient, and capable of overcoming any challenge that comes our way."

The community college says it continues to work closely with local and state health and public safety agencies, as well as local government, schools, and universities to track the evolving situation.

RETURN TO ON-CAMPUS PLANS

Spring classes at ACC begin Tuesday, January 18.

The college will scale back the number of people on campus when the spring semester begins, according to ACC. All on-campus courses that can be moved online will be for the first two weeks of the semester.

Courses that require in-person instruction, including labs, will reportedly be held on campus as scheduled. Dual Credit and Early College High School sections will also remain in-person.

Student support services will remain available in both virtual and in-person formats.

Anyone seeking more information can visit the ACC website.

HEALTH AND SAFETY PROTOCOLS

Beginning Monday, January 10, ACC will reinstitute health screenings at the door using the Appian Health Screening App. Anyone coming to campus will be required to fill out the health screening app and go through a health screening at the entrance to the campus, according to ACC.

Anyone who is 2 years of age or older will be required to wear a face mask in all ACC buildings.

ACC says it does not require students, employees, or visitors on campus to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but does encourage everyone to be vaccinated if they’re eligible.

COVID-19 vaccination clinics will resume on campuses starting January 18, according to ACC. All appointments at ACC vaccination clinics are walk-up and available on a first-come, first-served basis unless otherwise noted.

Click here to view the schedule and/or make an appointment.

___

MORE HEADLINES:

AAP: Child COVID-19 cases hit highest level since pandemic’s start

Huston-Tillotson 2022 Spring Semester to being virtually due to COVID

Texas State temporarily moves spring classes online because of COVID

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter