Huston-Tillotson 2022 Spring Semester to being virtually due to COVID

Huston-Tillotson University has announced that all 2022 Spring Semester classes will begin remotely on Monday, January 10 due to the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and the City of Austin's return to Stage 4 of its COVID-19 Risk-Based Guidelines.

Officials say in-person learning will not resume until Monday, January 24.

Residence halls will reopen as planned for move-in on Friday, January 7. Officials say The Office of Residence Life will contact residential students directly to facilitate their return to campus.

All students must have either a COVID-19 vaccination record or approved exemption on file with the university. Routine COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics will continue through the Spring semester. Masks will also continue to be required in all indoor public and common spaces on campus and strongly encouraged outdoors when unable to physically distance.

For more information, you can go to the university's website.

