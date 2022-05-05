ACC Chancellor Dr. Richard M. Rhodes tests positive for COVID-19

Austin Community College District (ACC) Chancellor Dr. Richard M. Rhodes has tested positive for COVID-19.

Chancellor Rhodes is following the ACC's health and safety protocols and is isolated at home while he recovers. He is fully vaccinated and boosted, and his symptoms are mild.

Prior to testing positive, Chancellor Rhodes was out of state on college business. He has not been on campus for the past week.

ACC continues to encourage those who can, to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccination clinics are held on campuses district-wide.

