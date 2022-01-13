ACC expanding program offering up to $5K for tuition, fees
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Community College says it is working to expand its Career Scholars program, which offers up to $5,000 to cover tuition and fee costs for selected ACC students.
The scholarship program allows students to work toward a certificate or associate's degree in a "high-demand field" with high-earning potential as identified by the Texas Workforce Commission, including programs in:
- Arts, Digital Media & Communication
- Business
- Computer Science
- Education
- Health Care
- Manufacturing
- Skilled Trades
- Public & Social Services
Applications will open for fall 2022 on January 15 and those interested are encouraged to apply by the priority application deadline of May 31. Career Scholars get free financial, academic, and career support such as:
- Money for tuition & fees
- Career mentors
- Academic advising
- Tutoring
- Job search
- Resume guidance
Scholars also can be eligible for apprenticeship and internships and get support for life expenses including child care costs.
ACC says that there are tracks available for adults who are already in the workforce as well as high school seniors. Due to popular demand and promising results from the pilot year, ACC is expanding the Career Scholars program to all high school seniors who are enrolled in any high school in the ACC service area.
Since its launch in 2019, ACC says that Career Scholars have succeeded in large numbers and surpassed all goals, including:
- Surpassing enrollment goals with more than 540 students participating
- 93 percent persistent rates for adults and 87 percent for direct-to-college, more than 10 percent higher than non-Career Scholars
- Enrollment was 53 percent Hispanic
- More than 30 scholars in the inaugural program have already graduated or transferred to a four-year institution
Career Scholars is supported in part from regional employers including Spawglass, NI, and Dell Foundation. Employer partners provide both financial support and experiential learning opportunities for students.
For more information, click here.
