ACC expanding program offering up to $5K for tuition, fees

Austin Community College says it is working to expand its Career Scholars program, which offers up to $5,000 to cover tuition and fee costs for selected ACC students.

The scholarship program allows students to work toward a certificate or associate's degree in a "high-demand field" with high-earning potential as identified by the Texas Workforce Commission, including programs in:

Arts, Digital Media & Communication

Business

Computer Science

Education

Health Care

Manufacturing

Skilled Trades

Public & Social Services

Applications will open for fall 2022 on January 15 and those interested are encouraged to apply by the priority application deadline of May 31. Career Scholars get free financial, academic, and career support such as:

Money for tuition & fees

Career mentors

Academic advising

Tutoring

Job search

Resume guidance

Scholars also can be eligible for apprenticeship and internships and get support for life expenses including child care costs.

ACC says that there are tracks available for adults who are already in the workforce as well as high school seniors. Due to popular demand and promising results from the pilot year, ACC is expanding the Career Scholars program to all high school seniors who are enrolled in any high school in the ACC service area.

Since its launch in 2019, ACC says that Career Scholars have succeeded in large numbers and surpassed all goals, including:

Surpassing enrollment goals with more than 540 students participating

93 percent persistent rates for adults and 87 percent for direct-to-college, more than 10 percent higher than non-Career Scholars

Enrollment was 53 percent Hispanic

More than 30 scholars in the inaugural program have already graduated or transferred to a four-year institution

Career Scholars is supported in part from regional employers including Spawglass, NI, and Dell Foundation. Employer partners provide both financial support and experiential learning opportunities for students.

