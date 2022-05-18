ACC launches third bachelor's degree this fall

Registration is now open for Austin Community College District's (ACC) newest bachelor's degree program.

The Bachelor’s of Applied Technology (BAT) in Manufacturing Engineering Technology is designed to move working professionals in manufacturing into more advanced career roles and help fill growing workforce gaps in the industry.

The program is the college’s third bachelor’s degree. It’s available to students who already have an applicable associate degree in programs including, but not limited to:

Advanced Manufacturing

Architecture & Engineering Computer-Aided Design

Automotive Technology

Logistics & Supply Chain Management

Engineering Technology

Texas is home to more than 17,000 manufacturing companies. According to the Austin Chamber of Commerce, there are currently 65,000 manufacturing jobs, and demand is expected to grow.

"Too often, we hear that companies in our community are forced to hire outside the local talent pool because there aren’t enough prepared and skilled workers here. We want to change that," says Dr. Richard Rhodes, ACC chancellor. "This new bachelor’s degree gives us the opportunity to provide a more accessible and affordable pathway. It means more people in our community can advance their careers."

The program will be housed at ACC Highland with both full and part-time courses. It will include hybrid and online course options and an internship component for all students.

The college will host a series of information sessions and conversations for anyone who wants to learn more

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, June 15. It is expected to launch in fall 2022. The program is currently pending full and final approval from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges which is standard practice for new degree tracks.

For more information about careers and programs in Engineering Technology, visit austincc.edu/bmet.