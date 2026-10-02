ACL Music Festival travel: Austin airport expects busy October

The Brief ABIA preparing for busy October as ACL Music Festival kicks off fall festival season in the area Officials expect more than 35K departing passengers for both ACL Music Festival weekends People are advised to arrive 2.5 hours before departure for domestic and 3 hours for international



Austin-Bergstrom International Airport says it is preparing for a busy October as Austin City Limits Music Festival kicks off fall festival season in the area.

Airport officials say hundreds of thousands of people are expected for both weekends of ACL Music Festival, and they anticipate several high-volume travel days.

Officials say more than 35,000 departing passengers are expected on the Mondays following Weekend One, on October 5, and Weekend Two, on October 12.

What you can do:

Prepare for arrival: timing, parking, and terminal access

Arrive at least 2.5 hours before departure for domestic flights and 3 hours before departure for international flights.

Allow extra time for checking luggage, returning rental cars, or completing other activities before joining the TSA security line.

Plan your route and travel time to the airport accordingly as highways near the airport are expected to be busy during the days surrounding the festival.

Visit ABIAParking.com if you're parking at AUS. While on-site parking is not expected to sell out, parking spaces can be reserved for the Blue Garage, Red Garage, or Economy Lots. You can also check for real-time availability on the website before arriving at the airport.

Shuttle services run every 15–20 minutes but may be delayed due to festival traffic, especially from the Economy Lot.

Use either the upper level for departures or the lower level for arrivals when dropping off passengers. Choose the least congested to save time and reduce traffic backups.

Streamline your check-in: Use time-saving options

Expect busy airline ticket counters, especially for carriers offering free or discounted checked luggage.

Passengers without checked bags can skip the counter by using mobile boarding passes, self-service kiosks inside the terminal, and curbside check-in (available with select airlines on the upper level).

Follow screening guidelines: Pack smart and travel safe

AUS has four security screening checkpoints leading to all gates. The first checkpoints open at 3 a.m., with TSA PreCheck and Clear, and active-duty military (in or out of uniform) lanes available at Checkpoint 2. Screening for passengers with CLEAR only and not TSA PreCheck should use Checkpoint 1.

Event promotional items, bulky souvenirs, and giveaways should be packed in carry-on bags instead of checked luggage. These items often trigger security systems in checked baggage and may delay outbound luggage.

Do not pack prohibited items or liquids exceeding 3.4 ounces in carry-on bags.

If you are traveling with a firearm, review the TSA guidelines to learn how to travel properly with a firearm and avoid a penalty. Visit TSA.gov for guidance on how to pack and to check what items are allowed in carry-on luggage.

Dig deeper:

To help travelers avoid delays and reduce stress, the airport encourages passengers to arrive early, plan ahead, and use the following resources: