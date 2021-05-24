Activists claim city camp map is example of Austin's racist policies

The historic Evergreen Cemetery in East Austin has been named one of 45 locations on a map released by the city of Austin that identifies possible locations for homeless encampments.

"Some of these places aren’t even a possibility," said Austin Mayor Pro Tem Natasha Harper-Madison.

On Monday morning, Harper-Madison joined a group of Black leaders and community activists voicing opposition to how many of the potential campsites are located in East Austin.

"The fact that nearly all of the proposed sanctioned campsites are east of I-35 indicates a mindset, the land and the people are expendable," said Harper-Madison.

A more scathing rebuke came from Nelson Linder with the NAACP. "This problem is because you’ve treated the Black people in this city in a racist manner," he said.

It was pointed out during the news conference that some campsites are near recreation centers, as well as schools, and in areas like Colony Park which is not close to basic services according to the group.

"How do you bring people to an area where there is no water, there is no electricity, there’s not a grocery store, there is nothing in that area," said Barbara Scott with the Colony Park Neighborhood Association.

The group is also upset that city staff did not appear to consult with residents and community leaders before releasing the map.

"We’ve got to work together, government entities have to work together. It is unfortunate that we learned about things in the newspaper when we are less than six blocks up the road," said Travis County precinct 1 commissioner Jeff Trevillion.

In voicing her opposition to the maps, Harper-Madison defended the original Council vote which allowed camps all over town. She also stood by her opposition to Prop B claiming most voters in her district voted against it. When asked if she felt that city staff has been trying to force-feed a solution to the community, Harper-Madison did not like to take that description. But she did admit she only learned about the map one day before it was released.

"I do see this as an opportunity for us to go ahead and figure out where we messed up again and reconcile it in a way that we don’t keep having that same flaw that kinks up the system," said Harper-Madison.

The argument made Monday is similar to those made by people still protesting the city’s plan to purchase the Candlewood Suites hotel in Northwest Austin. The plan to convert it into a shelter and resource center came as a surprise to those who live and work near it.

One of the organizers of the protests on Pecan Park Boulevard says she finds the opposition voiced Monday is somewhat ironic. "The word would be hypocrisy," said Rupal Chaudhari.

She noted how some of those speaking out against the camp map now were also against Prop B which reinstated the ban on camping in public places.

"You cannot do something like this without community input, community intake, or having a proper plan and now ... it is interesting when Pro Tem Natasha Harper when she comments about minority community, guess what we are minority community too," said Chaudhari.

Both groups fighting City Hall do agree on another major point. They are against the idea of just moving people from one camp to another, saying it is not the solution.

"Austin needs to re-draw the map, we need to start thinking again and start thinking seriously about what this means to help our brothers and sisters that are experiencing homelessness," said the Rev. Daryl Horton with the Baptist Ministers Union of Austin.

It was also argued that a regional approach is needed, one that includes a partnership with state and local governments.