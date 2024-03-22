Actress Olivia Munn diagnosed with breast cancer

Actress Olivia Munn revealed she was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy last year.

This happened after Munn's doctor calculated her breast cancer risk assessment score. Her lifetime risk was 37 percent.

So, she got an MRI which led to an ultrasound and biopsy. That biopsy revealed Munn had an aggressive cancer called Luminal B in both breasts.

Dr. Heather King, a surgical oncologist with Texas Breast Specialists Austin and Texas Oncology, joined FOX 7 Austin's Rebecca Thomas to discuss.

You can watch the full interview with Dr. King above.

For an online risk assessment, click here.