Austin Public Health names Adrienne Sturrup as new Director

Adrienne Sturrup has been selected by Assistant City Manager Stephanie Hayden-Howard as the next Director of Austin Public Health (APH).

Adrienne Sturrup (City of Austin)

Sturrup has served as Interim APH Director since May 2021 and will being her new position on Jan. 18, 2022.

"Adrienne and I worked together while I was the Director, and I have the utmost confidence she will continue to lead the Department through the multitude of public health challenges we face as we continue through this pandemic," said Stephanie Hayden-Howard, Assistant City Manager for Health and Environment and Culture and Lifelong Learning.

During Sturrup's tenure as Interim Director for APH she managed the public health emergency response and drove work on APH's Equity Action Plan. Sturrup also collaborated with other City departments, local government entities, and community-based organizations on COVID-19 response efforts.

"I am humbled and honored to be afforded the opportunity to serve this community in the role of Director of Public Health," said Sturrup. "APH is a dedicated, mission-driven team that continues to go over and above to protect the health and safety of our residents."

The newly appointed APH Director has a long history of working in leadership roles with a variety of non-profit agencies, according to the City of Austin. She has worked for the city since 2014, and her first position was as a program manager for APH.

In addition to a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Communication from Boston University, Sturrup also has several certifications in Youth Development, Facilitation, and Group Work. She has also received training in restorative practices.

APH offers a variety of service to Austin residents, including: health screenings, nutritional support, inspection and certification of restaurants, outreach and education, information on infectious diseases, and more. The department has played a major role in the City's fight against COVID-19.

