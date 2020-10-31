Adult killed in hit-and-run crash in North Austin

An adult was killed in a hit-and-run crash in North Austin.

EMS, fire and police units responded to a report of an auto-ped incident at the intersection of Burnet Road and Research Boulevard just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.

An adult was pronounced dead at the scene. APD says that the incident was a hit-and-run, with a red vehicle continuing northbound on Burnet Road.

Drivers should expect road closures and heavy traffic delays while investigators are in the area.

