AFD battles house fire in East Austin

Austin firefighters spent the night battling a large house fire in East Austin.

AFD says reports of heavy fire through a roof came in just after 9 p.m. Wednesday on Craigwood Drive in a neighborhood east of 183 Toll near MLK.

Crews went inside to fight the fire, while additional crews remained outside to protect exposed houses in the area.

Crews put the fire out within 10 minutes of getting to the home.

Austin-Travis County EMS also responded, but there were no injuries.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Austin Fire Department)

The cause is under investigation.