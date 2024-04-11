Pedestrian dies after being hit by driver in South Austin

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a driver in South Austin.

Austin police say they responded to the crash on Wednesday, April 10 around 8:42 p.m. on South Lamar Blvd. between Menchaca Rd. and Oltorf St.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital and later died.

Police say the driver remained on scene and was not impaired. They are cooperating with the investigation.

If you have any information, call APD's Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.