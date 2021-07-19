AFD responds to two house fires caused by lightning

The Austin Fire Department says that crews on Monday responded to two different house fires started by lightning.

AFD reported the first fire at a home in the 12900 block of Windy Gap Drive in Manchaca just before 5:30 p.m. Crews were assisting Emergency Services District 5 with the fire.

AFD says that a lightning strike caused the fire, which had heavy attic involvement when crews arrived. It is currently unknown if anyone was inside the home at the time.

About 15 minutes later, AFD reported a second house fire caused by lightning. As of 5:41 p.m., AFD says the fire at the home in the 1400 block of Salem Meadow Circle in South Austin is under control.

A lightning strike had caused a fire in the wall of the home, says AFD. It is currently unknown if anyone was inside the home at the time.

